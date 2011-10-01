Southampton have joined the queue of suitors for England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The Daily Mail reports that the Saints will now rival Sunderland for the Torino loanee, who has also been linked to Chelsea and Liverpool.

Though he still belongs to Manchester City, the Shrewsbury native doesn’t look to be in Pep Guardiola’s good books, and could be set for a move away from the Etihad this summer, which the Mail (and other sources) have at around £15 million.

Then again, Hart is seemingly content in Italy, recently telling an audience at a sponsor’s event that he was “truly happy for this fantastic welcome. I'm very grateful to the fans for everything they are giving to me.

'I'll take that into account. I keep everything in consideration for the future, but for now I remain concentrated on Toro and what I need to do.

'There is nothing I don't like about Italian football, from the fans to the coach, Serie A and the culture of Italian football. I like all of it.'