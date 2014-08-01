The 24-year-old England international, who is adept at playing both as a full-back or in the centre of defence, has been the subject of huge attention since last summer with the former Manchester United youth team player also linked with a possible return to Old Trafford.



Now the Toffees are ready to make their assault and on Monday at a press-conference ahead of their trip to face Stoke City in the Premier League, the Dutch tactician explained that; “He’s on our list but he’s on lots of teams’ lists,” the Dutchman said. “It’s what we need for next season and the future. If we sign a player it’s that player who brings what we don’t have. If it’s not possible today or tomorrow we will wait until the summer when it’s easier than in January.”