Everton striker Romelu Lukaku could leave Goodison Park even if he signs a new deal at the club. Reports from the Press Association claim that Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, is still unsure whether his Belgian international will still be leading the line next season. Speaking on Thursday ahead of the hectic holiday schedule, the Dutchman explained that; “I know they are in talks together about a new contract but if it is 90 per cent or 99 per cent I need to believe his agent. It is a big deal, the club need to keep their best players and do everything to keep them in the club because that is the future”.



The 23-year-old is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola who recently stated that a new deal was “99.9% completed”. Koeman continued by stating that; “Of course you don’t know in football what can happen in one year but at least there is an understanding that the boy likes to stay and he is a big part of Everton’s future. Even when they sign new contracts, they don’t say they will stay until the end of the contract. It is football and business. But first of all I think if a new deal is done, that is good news.”





Steve Mitchell @barafundler