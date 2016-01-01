Everton: Koeman admits Spurs, Arsenal target could be sold next summer
11 April at 13:20Everton boss Ronald Koeman has recently talked about the future of the Toffees’ midfield star Ross Barkely whose contract at the Goodisn Park expires in 2018. Some big Premier League clubs are being linked with a summer move for the Englishman and Koeman has confirmed Barkley could be on his way out of Everton at the end of the season.
"We offer him a new contract, and there are two possibilities. One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract then we need to sell the player. It's simple, it's not so difficult in my opinion”, the told British media (via BBC).
Barkley has five goals and eight assists in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season and both Tottenham and Arsenal have recently emerged as possible suitors for the 22-year-old who, according to Mauricio Pochettino, would have no problems playing alongside Dele Alli.
Koeman’s words throws the attacking midfielder’s future into doubt giving both North London clubs hope Barkley will be leaving Everton at the end of the season.
