Ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Leicester City, Everton boss Ronald Koeman has told reporters that Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu is going nowhere in the January transfer window.



With injuries to vital players, the Dutchman explained to the assembled press-pack that; “At the moment nobody will be leaving due to the injuries to both Lennon and Bolasie. There’ no possibility that Deulofeu will leave, at least for the moment. I can confirm however, that we have had approaches from several clubs to sign him.”



Both Milan and Roma are thought to be the two frontrunners in the race to prize the 22-year-old away from Goodison Park with a delegation from the Italian capital believed to be heading to London to open negotiations with the Toffees over the player. With the January window having only just opened for business, Everton fans will face an anxious wait to see if their club can make important additions to the squad whilst at the same time, managing to keep hold of their best players.









Steve Mitchell @barafundler