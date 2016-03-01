Davy Klaassen in action in their Europa League semi-final first-leg against Lyon.

According to The Mirror , Everton boss Ronald Koeman made a secret trip to Amsterdam last week to observe Ajax midfielderin action in their Europa League semi-final first-leg against Lyon.

What the Dutchman saw was his fellow countryman put in a sumptuous display as his side dismantled the French outfit 4-1 to put his side just 90 minutes away from the final in Stockholm later this month. Now it’s understood that he will make the 24-year-old his priority summer target and will ask the Toffees to table a £20M bid for the player.



The journal reports that if Koeman is successful in prizing Klaassen away from Ajax, he will end any interest he has in bringing former striker Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park this summer. Klaassen is the complete midfield player and has chipped in with 20 goals in all competitions this season and Koeman sees him as the new number 10 in his new-look side next term.