Everton legend returns to the club where it all began
29 January at 22:30Tim Cahill has made his return to English football, linking up with Millwall, the club where he made his professional debut.
The club announced the move Monday, confirming the Australian international will be presented to the crowd before Tuesday night's Championship match against Derby County, though they have not announced when the 38-year-old attacker will be available for selection.
The Everton legend is about to lead Australia in his fourth World Cup appearance this summer.
#TheReturn to #Millwall is an emotional moment for @Tim_Cahill...— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) January 29, 2018
https://t.co/2FaHDmYo32 pic.twitter.com/9ft0Lh8wEQ
Go to comments