Giovanni Simeone could be set for a Premier League move, if the latest report from the Daily Star is accurate

The Genoa star is being lined up by Everton as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian star refused to sign a new deal with the Toffees two days ago, despite agent Mino Raiola claiming weeks ago that an agreement was “99.9999%” done.

With Chelsea, Juventus, PSG and Bayern chasing the Belgian, Everton have to look for a Plan B, and Simeone, the scorer of ten Serie A goals, has been lined up as a potential suitor.

The son of Atletico Coach and Argentine legend Diego Simeone,

He wouldn’t be the first Serie A man to become a huge success in England, Manolo Gabbiadini striking gold after his January move to Southampton.

El Cholito has had a sensational maiden season in Serie A, flashing his skills, temperament and work-rate at the Marassi stadium.