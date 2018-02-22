Everton have won only one of their last 22 league meetings with Liverpool (D10 L11), including failing to win each of the last 14 since a 2-0 victory in October 2010.



In fact, in all competitions Liverpool are unbeaten in 16 games against Everton (W8 D8) – their longest ever run without defeat against their Merseyside neighbours.



Four of the last five Premier League meetings between these sides at Goodison Park have ended level, though Liverpool won the last such meeting 1-0 last season.



That win was thanks to a 90th minute winner from Sadio Mane – it was Liverpool’s fourth 90th minute winning strike against the Toffees, no side has had more against a specific opponent in the competition.



There have been 21 red cards in Premier League meetings between these sides, the most of any fixture in the competition. Everton have been shown 14 of these red cards, also the most for one side against another in the Premier League.