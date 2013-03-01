Barcelona are set to bring Gerard Deulofeu back, and it looks like Milan can’t do anything about it.

This was confirmed recently by Coach Vincenzo Montella, who said that the Rossoneri weren’t in control of the Everton loanee’s destiny.

Barcelona have a special clause allowing them to sign the Toffees player for

12 million.

He’s done well enough in half of a season with AC Milan to earn what many suspect to be major resale value, having scored four goals and made three assists since going on loan to the San Siro.

Even better, he’s set to participate in this summer’s European Under 21 Championships, which will further boost his price.

Montella said so himself: “he isn’t a Milan player, so his future isn’t up to us, and I think that all players can be replaced… just like Coaches.”

It’s been quite the turnaround for the former Everton man, but where will he continue the adventure?