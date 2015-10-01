There is no time to settle in for the new leadership of Milan, now passed into Chinese hands, who must now take action on the market. Massimiliano Mirabelli, the man chosen by Fassone, must not fail as he finally is ready to operate after months of missions, players followed and established contacts. Among them is definitely Sead Kolasinac, left back born in 1993 owned by Schalke. His contract expires next June, so Milan have sensed an opportunity for a free transfer for some time.

The Rossoneri have a pact with the entourage of Kolasinac, as reported. But in football keep an eye on the signatures, the Bosnian is long overdue for a definitive signal from the Rossoneri side, and will have to wait. Meanwhile, however, they must come to terms with Everton. The English club wants at all costs try to steal Kolasinac from Milan. And they ready an important proposal to try to break the pact between the left back and the new Rossoneri leadership. Work is rumored to be in progress by the Toffees to convince the Schalke defender. The finish line is not even close, but Everton are pushing hard, and now the ball will go to Milan. Close on Kolasinac or risk losing him. The time is now for the Rossoneri to be active and finish deals.