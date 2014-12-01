Kelechi Iheanacho.

Everton are set to lose Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku this summer and boss Ronald Koeman is looking for a replacement. According to Sunsport, the new name to come on to the radar is Manchester City frontman

The 20-year-old Nigerian has been left frustrated by his lack of game time under coach Pep Guardiola and since the arrival and subsequent explosive form of Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus, opportunities have been at a premium.



Just down the East Lancs Road, Toffees boss Koeman has been monitoring the situation with interest and he now sees the Iheanacho as the ideal replacement should Lukaku head to either Chelsea or Manchester United.



A source close to the Etihad Stadium told the journal that; “Everton have shown an interest in Kelechi, who has been frustrated with a lack of game-time this season. He is highly-rated here, but has not started a match since January 2nd where as I’m sure he would get lots of first-team action elsewhere. Pep is looking to bolster his ranks and spend a fair chunk of cash this coming transfer window and the club could be persuaded to sell should the right offer come in.”



Guardiola is believed to favour sending the player out on-loan next term but is reported to be open to a direct sale to boost his own transfer kitty as he looks for summer reinforcements.