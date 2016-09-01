Everton have won four of their eight home league games against Manchester United in the 2010s (D2 L2), after winning just two of their 19 against them at Goodison Park in the 1990s and 2000s combined (W2 D3 L14).



Should Manchester United win, they’ll set a record for most Premier League wins for a team against a specific opponent (currently 34, the same as Man Utd vs Aston Villa).



Five of Man Utd’s last seven goals against Everton in all competitions have come in the final 10 minutes – including three in their 4-0 win at Old Trafford back in September.



This is Everton’s first Premier League home game on New Year’s Day since a 2-2 draw with Man City in 2003 – each of their last seven on January 1st have been away from home.



Manchester United haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last six Premier League away games – they last had a longer run without recording a shutout on the road in December 2013 (10 games).