Everton player is now Chelsea's priority midfield signing
02 August at 13:15Chelsea have now made Everton’s want-away player Ross Barkley their number one midfield target for the summer, according to the Liverpool Echo, who are of the belief that the reigning Premier League champions are in need of home-grown players.
Last week, Toffees’ boss Ronald Koeman stated that the England international will 100% leave the club, heating speculation that the player will join either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.
http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/everton-transfer-news-ross-barkley-13417842
Spurs were the closest some time ago, but they felt that the Merseyside club’s valuation of Barkley was far too high, with Everton wanting around £50m for the player’s services.
The 23-year-old only has a single year left on his contract and recently snubbed a new offer from the club, telling them that he wants to move on and search for a new challenge with a different side.
If Chelsea wanted the player bad enough, they will surely meet Everton’s price, leaving Spurs out to dry.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments