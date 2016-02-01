Everton have opened talks to land Diego Costa, according to

Chelsea play the Toffees in London today, where the two sides will have the chance to meet off the pitch, too, and potentially discuss the 28-year-old, who has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge.

Costa scored 20 EPL goals last season as the Blues won the title, but found himself being dumped via whatsapp message by Coach Antonio Conte, who was visibly riled at Costa’s attempts at forcing a move over the winter.

Since replaced by former Real Madrid man Alvaro Morata, Costa wants to leave so that he can guarantee World Cup football next season.

Linked to AC Milan and a host of Chinese teams, the Spanish striker has stated before that he wants to leave.

Move to Atletico Madrid has stalled,with news over the last few weeks indicating that the Colchoneros - who can’t land Costa until January because of a transfer ban - have been lowballing Chelsea

Chelsea are still asking for £50 million, but may have to lower this demand as deadline day approaches.