Everton paraded their new £45M signing Gylfi Sigurdsson before last night’s Europa League tie against Hajduk Split. The 28-year-old has been a target for Toffees boss Ronald Koeman all summer and on Wednesday he finally got his man.



The Dutch tactician has spent big in this transfer window and the Iceland international’s arrival took his spending to £144M as the feel good factor comes back to Goodison Park. After his arrival, Sigurdsson declared that; “This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table - and does that throughout the season.”



“For myself, I would like to score as many goals as possible and create as many goals for my team-mates as I can. These are my targets. But it is always the same thing: as long as the team is winning I will be more than happy.”