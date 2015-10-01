Everton boss Ronald Koeman is looking for late additions to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday and according to latest reports in the UK, the Dutch tactician is ready to try to hijack Chelsea’s move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.





The champions want more firepower despite the summers acquisition of Alvaro Morata and the 30-year-old England man could be the perfect answer for boss Antonio Conte. The Italian is reportedly keen on Vardy as he believes he offers experience at a competitive price, Koeman on the other hand, still needs cover for the departed Romelu Lukaku and The Mirror believes that he can tempt Vardy to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Former Foxes scout Steve Walsh is now director of football at Goodison Park and Koeman believes his former relationship with Vardy could be the key bringing him to Merseyside before Thurday’s deadline.