Everton have thrown their hat into the Yoeri Tielemans ring once again.

Tielemans is wanted by a number of clubs, including rivals Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Everton twitter went crazy after watching Tielemans play very convincingly against Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals, despite Les Mauves’ eventual elimination.

On paper, one would assume that the Toffees don’t have great chances compared to their fellow suitors… but that’s an easy mistake to make.

Both Tielemans’ agent and his directors at Anderlecht have specified that he wants to go where he will get a starting job, and where the manager believes in him.

“He’s sure he’s leaving this summer,” agent Didier Schyns told

“He wants to be a starter. Clubs like Marseille, Lyon or Monaco are likely to interest him, he’d play there”.