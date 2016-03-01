Everton have joined the race to sign Diego Costa,

Despite recent reports revealing that Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Chelsea for the 28-year-old, the Goodison Park side is trying to steal the show.

Losing Romelu Lukaku over the summer has been a major blow for the Toffees, and the Merseysiders want to bring in the Spanish international on loan.

Ronald Koeman revealed that he would want to take on the former Atletico Madrid man, who has revealed that he wants to return to Spain.

Costa can’t move to Madrid until January, however, because of the Colchoneros’ transfer embargo.

The Brazilian-born player scored 20 Premier League goals last season as he helped the Londoners win their first title since 2015.

Costa was, however, dumped via Whatsapp by Coach Antonio Conte at the end of the campaign, and was linked to a rich move to China, but turned it down.