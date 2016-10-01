Everton are set to join the race for Roma star Kostas Manolas, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is now established as one of Serie A’s best defenders, having started an impressive 81 league games for Roma since joining in 2014.

Sky Italia claim that Coach Ronald Koeman himself is a great admirer of the Lupa cornerstone, who is also a Greek international.

Acquired for what now seems a paltry € 13m, the Greek star has long been on Chelsea’s radar, with Coach Antonio Conte particularly enamoured with a series of Italian defensive talents.



An ageing John Terry is already being phased out, and Gary Cahill is already 32.

Virgil Van Dijk of Southampton is considered to be the primary target for the Toffees, but his £50m pricetag is set to scare them off.

Roma rejected a