Everton rival Man Utd, Chelsea for Roma star as alternative to Van Dijk
06 January at 13:59Everton are set to join the race for Roma star Kostas Manolas, according to reports.
Sky Italia (via Sky UK) claim that the Toffees are very enthusiastic about the Manchester United and Chelsea target.
The 25-year-old is now established as one of Serie A’s best defenders, having started an impressive 81 league games for Roma since joining in 2014.
Sky Italia claim that Coach Ronald Koeman himself is a great admirer of the Lupa cornerstone, who is also a Greek international.
Acquired for what now seems a paltry € 13m, the Greek star has long been on Chelsea’s radar, with Coach Antonio Conte particularly enamoured with a series of Italian defensive talents.
An ageing John Terry is already being phased out, and Gary Cahill is already 32.
Virgil Van Dijk of Southampton is considered to be the primary target for the Toffees, but his £50m pricetag is set to scare them off.
Roma rejected a £26m offer for Manolas from Chelsea back in March.
