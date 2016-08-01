Manchester United and Everton are still negotiating the final terms in his transfer but French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is heading to Goodison Park this afternoon to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed January move.





According to The Sun , personal terms have now been agreed between the Toffees and the 27-year-old and after joining the Red Devils from Southampton for £25 million just 18 months ago, it seems his future now lies down the East Lancs Road on Merseyside.

Schneiderlin has not started a Premier League game this season and has only clocked up 15 minutes of playing time under new boss Jose Mourinho. In fact, the player has made only seven appearances in total and has not featured in the first-team since November 19.



It was rumoured that Milan were also in the running to sign him but Everton have always been in the box seat and it now seems that an official announcement is imminent.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler