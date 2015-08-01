Everton scuppered Inter’s last minute attempts to offload Brozović
02 February at 11:25Marcelo Brozović made no secret of the fact he wanted to leave Inter during last month’s transfer window; he wanted a new challenge and to play for a club with an interesting project. Yet again, his season in Milan has been blighted by inconsistent performances and there is a sense that he has yet to truly stamp his authority on Italian football.
Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio offered him to several clubs without success, and were willing to let him leave on loan with option to buy. Tottenham Hotspur simply didn’t want him, while Luciano Spalletti blocked a deal for him to join Sevilla on deadline day. A private jet was ready to fly him to Spain, but the coach was unwilling to sanction his departure without securing a replacement first.
Due to the fact Sabatini and Ausilio were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Javier Pastore and Nicolás Gaitán, there was no chance the Croatian would be allowed to depart. There was also an attempt to satisfy everyone at the last minute when Inter contacted Everton with regard to the possibility of Brozović joining them in exchange for former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. The Toffees rejected the idea, which forced Brozo to remain at San Siro.
Come the summer transfer window, the Milanese giants will gladly accept offers of around €28-30 million, which would represent a significant profit on what they originally paid for him. For now, Inter desperately need the ex-Dinamo Zagreb man to forget the trials and tribulations of the past few days and focus his mind on helping the club achieve their objective of returning to the UEFA Champions League.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
