Despite appearing on the photo-shoot for the clubs new kit launch, England play-maker Ross Barkley looks increasingly unlikely to be at Goodison Park next season. With contract talks seemingly on hold, boss Ronald Koeman has told the 23-year-old that he will be sold if he does not commit to a new deal on Merseyside.





Reports in the Daily Mail suggest that with 12 months remaining on his current agreement, the Toffees will look to try to get around £50M for a player who has been causing great interest amongst several Premier League sides.

Both Spurs and Arsenal are huge admirers and Barkley himself is believed to have told close friends that he favours a move to the capital and his current boss has no intention of letting the saga run and run as he looks to overhaul the squad this summer.

A player firmly on the Dutchman’s radar is Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen who has been inspirational in leading his club to the final of the Europa League.



Other players linked with a move to Goodison are Arsenal duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott.