Everton set to ramp up interest in Celtic striker

Having already completed the signing of 26-year-old striker Cenk Tosun from Turkish side Beşiktaş, Everton manager Sam Allardyce is calling on his club to further strengthen their attack during this month’s transfer window.



According to various reports in today’s English tabloids, Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé is also on the Toffees’ radar. The 21-year-old French youth international burst on to the scene with the Bhoys last season with a Champions League goal against Manchester City, as well as a hat-trick against city rivals Rangers in his first Glasgow Derby.



Meanwhile, West Ham United forward Diafra Sakho is also being linked with a move to the big-spending Merseyside club. The 28-year-old Senegalese frontman played under Allardyce during their time together in East London, and would be available for a relatively inexpensive fee.



The former Newcastle United and England tactician’s transfer kitty was boosted further last week when Ross Barkley’s long-anticipated transfer to Chelsea was confirmed as a done deal.



(The Sun)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)