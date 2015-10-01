Everton slap £100m price-tag on top Chelsea summer target
09 February at 15:25
Chelsea are planning to boost their squad in the 2017/18 campaign when the Blues will make return to the Champions League. According to reports in England, Conte has already a summer transfer shortlist including Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.
Both players are not going to join the Stamford Bridge on the cheap as they are both playing a key role in their current clubs. Cancelo is also a transfer target of Barcelona and his price-tag could be around £25-30 million whilst Lukaku might cost the Blues much more than the Portuguese defender as Everton are likely to demand up to £ 100 million to offload the Belgian striker in the summer.
Lukaku had already been linked with a move to Chelsea but failed to make return to his old club last summer when the Blues and the Toffees failed to reach economic agreement.
Lukaku is one of Conte’s targets for Chelsea’s attacking department alongside Andrea Belotti, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.
