Everton slap astonishing price-tag on Man Utd, Chelsea target Lukaku
18 April at 17:15Everton star Romelu Lukaku is one of Europe’s most exciting strikers. The current Premier League leading scorer has 25 goals and 7 assists in 34 appearances with the Toffees and according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton have finally taken a decision over the player’s price-tag.
Everton’s asking price for the 23-year-old striker is reported to be set to £100 million, roughly € 120 million. If any club would ever match Everton’s price-tag, Lukaku would become the world’s most expensive player, more expensive than Paul Pogba (€ 105 million) and Gareth Bale (100 million).
The Belgium hit-man is being linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea.
The Red Devils have shortlisted the Belgian striker alongside his compatriot Dries Mertens, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Serie A top scorer Andrea Belotti. The latter is also a transfer target of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea with the Blues that are being targeting Lukaku since last summer when Everton rejected Conte’s € 70 million bid for the Belgian.
Go to comments