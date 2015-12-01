Everton boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly proposing a swap deal with Premier League rivals Spurs involving England striker Ross Barkley and midfielder Moussa Sissoko.





According to the Daily Mirror, the Dutchman has run out of patience with his 23-year-old midfielder, who has bared the brunt of the criticism from the Goodison Park faithful in recent weeks after some below par performances, and will try to engineer a move for the 27-year-old Frenchman who has failed to settle in North London.

Sissoko arrived at White Hart Lane in the summer for £30 million after the capital club pipped the Toffees to his signature. Now the tables could be turned as Koeman looks to bring in reinforcements to ensure his side challenge for a European place next season.



After his arrival in the summer to replace Roberto Martinez and with some much needed new investment coming into the club, many fans were optimistic for a great 2016-17 campaign which has yet failed to materialise.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler