Everton star won't sign new deal, linked with Chelsea, Bayern, Man United
15 March at 09:31
Romelu Lukaku won’t sign a new deal with Everton, according to the latest reports from the Liverpool Echo and from Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur.
The Juventus and Chelsea target looked like he was going to sign a new deal with the Toffees recently, but has denied as much in an interview with Terreur.
Are you going to sign that new contract?— Kristof Terreur
- Lukaku: "No."
Are you still reflecting about it?
- RL: "No."
Is there an agreement?
- RL: "No." pic.twitter.com/dgJYyJUBur
