Everton strikerhas dropped the biggest hint yet that his future will be away from Goodison Park.The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte’s replacement for Diego Costa who looks set to head to China next season.The Daily Express claims that the Belgian international’s tweet last night whilst watching Manchester City take on Monaco, has left people in no doubt that he could return to the club he last played for back in 2013.

UCL is where reputations are build... what a competition

Lukaku tweeted; “UCL is where reputations are build... what a competition. What a game”. The player has never hidden the fact that he wants to play in European football’s top club competition sooner rather than later and having been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and the Premier League leaders, it seems he’s determined to fulfil his ambition next season and West London could be his new destination.