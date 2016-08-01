Everton striker Romelu Lukaku looks set to make a dramatic U-turn over his future at Goodison Park after Chelsea stepped up their interest in the 23-year-old Belgian international.



Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur tweeted that during an interview with the player, he remained cold on a renewal at his current club despite the Toffees reportedly being prepared to offer a five-year deal worth £100,000-a-week.





Back in December, Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola declared that he was 99.9999 per cent sure he would agree new terms on Merseyside but the Het Laatste Nieuws’ London correspondent revealed that three times he asked if he would sign a new deal and each time he got the same reply of “no”.

Are you going to sign that new contract?

- Lukaku: "No."

Are you still reflecting about it?

- RL: "No."

Is there an agreement?

- RL: "No." pic.twitter.com/dgJYyJUBur — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) March 13, 2017

Last summer Lukaku looked set to leave Goodison Park after a disappointing season, but after no suitors came forward, decided to remain at Everton for the current campaign at least. Now it seems as though we are about to witness similar goings at the end of the current campaign that has seen the player back to his devastating best.