Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has stated that his future has already been decided. The Belgian international was speaking at a press-conference ahead of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Greece on Saturday and when what his future at club level would be he replied; “The decision has already been made, so I can't talk about it."



Romelu Lukaku wasn't keen to answer questions on his future: "The decision has already been made, so I can't talk about it." pic.twitter.com/YU7fk3T8JG — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) March 24, 2017

The 23-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs after rejecting a lucrative new deal at Goodison Park thought to be worth around £140,000-a-week. Chelsea are among the front runners with Juventus and Barcelona also known admirers.