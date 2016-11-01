Morgan Schneiderlin rejected,

After having their initial bid of £19 million for Manchester United midfielderrejected, The Guardian reports that Everton are about to return to Old Trafford with an improved offer.

Having signed 19-year-old Charlton Athletic striker Ademola Lookman for an initial fee of £7.5 million earlier today, boss Ronald Koeman is looking to continue to push for top-level signings to boost his squad for the second half of the campaign. The Dutchman stated that; “We know the players we want and it is up to the board to make the deal and then, OK, if we don’t get that positive call from the board then I am focused on my job, which is to prepare the team for the next game. We will see if finally we get the players in because that is really important for the team. If not we don’t sign other players because that is not what I want.”



27-year-old Schneiderlin has been frozen out at Old Trafford under new coach Jose Mourinho and needs a January switch to get his career back on track. A revised offer is due imminently.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler