Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League games against Spurs (D5 L4) since a 2-1 win in December 2012.

However, Spurs have only won one of their last 10 top-flight visits to Goodison Park (D6 L3), a 1-0 victory in May 2015 courtesy of a Harry Kane goal.

Spurs have won 23 Premier League games against Everton, their joint-most victories against an opponent (also 23 against Manchester City).

Everton have won 10 of their 11 Premier League home games in 2017 so far (W10 D0 L1) – only opponents Spurs (31) have won more points in home games than Everton (30) in this period.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League away games – they last won four in succession on the road in the competition in January 2014 (five in a row).

Spurs have scored 15 goals and attempted 63 shots in their last three Premier League away games – in comparison, they’d conceded just two goals and 28 shots in these matches.



Welcome to our live coverage of Everton-Tottenham. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the kick off as well as our live updates from the Goodison Park.