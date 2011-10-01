Everton, West Ham want £30m Swansea star, assist king
12 March at 15:20Swansea have made it clear that it’ll take £30 million to buy star midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The Daily Star have exclusively revealed that Everton and West Ham are very interested in signing the Icelandic star, but they will find it difficult.
Coach Paul Clement is unwilling to part with the former Spurs man, the Star confirms, and will want a replacement brought in beforehand anyway.
Sigurdsson also has three years left on his deal, and has scored eight goals and added eleven assists this season in EPL action.
Bleacher Report had exclusively revealed last week that Everton were ready to spend £20-25 million to bring him to Goodison Park.
Swansea rejected a £30 million offer (€35 million) for him in the winter, Wales Online confirms, rumoured to be from China.
Ronald Koeman is known to be very enthusiastic for him, as is Slaven Bilic.
Sigurdsson was signed for only £6.8 million from Tottenham in 2014.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments