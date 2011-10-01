Swansea have made it clear that it’ll take £30 million to buy star midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Coach Paul Clement is unwilling to part with the former Spurs man, the Star confirms, and will want a replacement brought in beforehand anyway.

Sigurdsson also has three years left on his deal, and has scored eight goals and added eleven assists this season in EPL action.

Swansea rejected

Ronald Koeman is known to be very enthusiastic for him, as is Slaven Bilic.

Sigurdsson was signed for only £6.8 million from Tottenham in 2014.