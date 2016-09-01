Everyone wants Dybala: Real, City and United are ready to battle it out

Juventus have been working on renewing his contract but many clubs remain very interested in Paulo Dybala. The rumours in Spain are saying that Real Madrid's Florentino Perez loves the player and is willing to offer Juve a monster deal in an attempt to get him. According to El Confidencial, Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't the only clubs after him as Manchester United and Manchester City are also very interested in Dybala. It seems like it will take a 100 million euros offer to get Juve's attention but it is not said that Juventus will accept as they might want to hold on to him.



MOURINHO'S WORDS - Speaking to Sport Tv, José Mourinho talked about Manchester United's upcoming strategies on the transfer market, here is what he had to say: '' I think that we will only sell players in January. Our goal is to save up some money and use it all next summer. We will be targeting some world class players this coming summer''.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)