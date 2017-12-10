Everything you need to know about the dressing room bust-up between Man Utd and City
11 December at 10:06According to several reports in England, Manchester City and Manchester United players and staff were involved in a huge dressing room bust-up yesterday night right after the Citicens’ 2-1 win over the Red Devils at the Old Trafford.
According to The Sun it all started when José Mourinho showed up in the Manchester City dressing room asking Pep Guardiola’s side to ‘show more respect’ in celebrating their win in the Manchester derby.
The Special One was particularly angry with Man City keeper Ederson and did nothing to hide his disappointment when he had to face the Brazilian keeper: “you f****** show respect. Who are you?”, Mourinho is reported to have told Ederson.
According to The Express the Portuguese also asked the Manchester City players to turn the music down. It is at this point that, according to reports, Mourinho was thrown bottles of milk and water, although Pep Guardiola’s side deny allegations.
Romelu Lukaku is reported to have also been involved in the bust-up whilst Pep Guardiola’s assistant Mikel Arteta was left with blood running down his face after allegedly being cut above the eyebrow in the skirmishes.
Several players are reported to have been involved in the brawl but both Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva were said to be watching on from a distance as the incident played out as they were not in the dressing room when it began.
Eventually police offers and Old Trafford stewards managed to separate the two rival teams.
