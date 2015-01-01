Evra, Marseille are in pole position: here is their offer

Juventus wing-back Patrice Evra's future will soon be decided. Juventus are patiently waiting for his final decision to come as he still has been training with Allgeri's team over the past few weeks.



According to Sky Sport, Marseille is the squad that currently is in pole position to get him. Jacques-Henri Evraud's club really would like to add Evra to Rudi Garcia's roster even if Lyon also have interest in him. Crystal Palace and Valencia are two other clubs who have strong interest in him as well but it seems like a move back to France is the likeliest scenario for Evra.



THE MARSEILLE OFFER - According to RMCsport, Marseille's official offer just recently arrived as they offered him an 18 month contract. Tomorrow might be the day in which all the involved parties close the deal. Evra's agent will be in Marseille in the coming hours to discuss with OM about his client's eventual move.

