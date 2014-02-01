Evra: ‘Marseille should sign this Juventus striker’
07 March at 20:40Former Juventus defender Patrice Evra joined Marseille this past January. The Frenchman had spent two-years and a half in Turin where he won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia and two Italian Supercups. The former Manchester United man left Juventus as he would have faced lack of game time due to the steadily rise of Alex Sandro.
The Frenchman still remembers his time at Juve, therefore he has suggested his club which player they should pick from the J Stadium.
“I like Mario Mandzukic”, Evra told BeInSport (via ilbianconero).
“Mario is an incredible striker who would be very successful at Marseille. This guy knows how to fight, that’s exactly what OM needs.”
Mandzukic is one of the players with the most appearances with Juventus this season even if Allegri has been mainly playing him as left winger instead of centre forward which would be his natural position. In case Mandzukic wants to return in the centre of one team’s attack in the summer, he knows there is a friend waiting for him.
