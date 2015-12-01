Former Manchester United stalwart Patrice Evra left Juventus because he wanted to “feel important”, and even spoke to Jose Mourinho.

Agent Federico Pastorello

“Evra needs to feel important.

“When he realized that that would be difficult he spoke to Allegri, and they decided together that he could leave if the chance to do so in January presented itself.

​Evra joined Juventus from Manchester United on a bosman on June 2014, scoring three goals in 82 Serie A games.

The former French captain was linked with a return to England Crystal Palace, but he is now set to join Marseille, who have major Ligue 1 ambitions since they were taken over by Frank McCourt.