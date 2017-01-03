Evra to return to Manchester United - as coach
07 January at 09:45
Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning claim that Juventus full-back Patrice Evra could be heading back to Manchester United in January, to join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff.
The 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Old Trafford where he spent eight years as a player from 2006 to 2014. A lack of first-team opportunities in Turin is believed to be the primary factor in his decision. Both player and his agent are remaining tight-lipped however but all the indications are that he will be saying farewell to the Serie A champions this month.
Both Valencia and West Ham United have also expressed an interest but his love affair with The Red Devils has made Manchester his preferred destination. This morning’s reports however, cast a whole new light on the situation with Mourinho planning to put the Frenchman in his backroom staff rather than on the field of play.
