Juve, Evra wasn't called up against Bologna: he will be leaving the club soon

It is now official, Patrice Evra was not called up for tomorrow's game versus Bologna. Other than Evra, Gigi Buffon will also be absent. Evra now seems destined to leave Allegri's Juve team as it will likely happen sooner rather than later.



GOODBYE- According to Calciomercato.com sources, Evra will wait a a few more hours before making a decision as he wants to see if Manchester United are serious in taking him back. If Mourinho isn't interested, then he might end up with Valencia. A future in Mourinho's staff seems very likely for Evra whatever his present might be. Valencia have found an agreement with Juve for Evra as Zaza might also be part of the deal. Juventus want to leave Patrice choose his next destination and this is why they are waiting before finalizing a deal with the Spanish club. Manchester United remain to be Evra's number one choice.



REPLACEMENTS - Alex Sandro is hurt but he will be back next week as Chiellini and Asamoah can be the alternatives to Evra. Federico Mattiello is another option as Juve are evaluating his physical conditions. On the transfer market, the hottest names are Darmian, De Sciglio and Grimaldo but in all three cases, it will be hard to complete a deal already in January. Masina and Kolasinac are two other names as well.



MANCHESTER CITY TARGETS - Gael Clichy and Zabaleta are two interesting options for next summer as both players contracts are set to expire with Manchester City. Juve have their eyes open ...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)