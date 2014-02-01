Ex-AC Milan coach Montella: "Enthusiastic about Sevilla, Spanish football is about entartainment"

Former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella, was interviewed by Sky Sport Italia moments before boarding the plane to start his new adventure as Sevilla's new coach.



A visibly excited Montella expressed his thoughts about the move saying; "I am enthusiastic and happy. I did not expect this, this possibility came all of a sudden, I am enthusiastic to land in Spain in a very big club who have marvelous fans. I have faced them in the Europa League with Fiorentina, it was hard to speak even on the bench due to racket caused by their fans."



In conclusion Montella was asked if Spanish football suits his style of football more: "you have to ask the club this, in Spain you play to entertain the crowd. It will be a beautiful challenge. I am curious about goind abroad, it is an experience that I have wanted to have. It wasn't something I expected to happen immediately but having an experience abroad was in my plans."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)