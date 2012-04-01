Ivan Perisic will leave Inter. This is the certainty expressed by Tonci Martic, former agent of the Croatian football player, who has been in the Fali Ramadani stables for a few months. Interviewed by the Vecernji portal, Martic clearly made it clear that Ivan Perisic's future team, unlike what is written, may not be Manchester United.

SECRET OFFER? - "As for Perisic and Brozovic's position, there is no doubt that Inter has prepared their transfers. Although he has long speculated about the 60 million EUR that Manchester United offered for Perisic, I found that Ivan has a better and more attractive option than Manchester, but everything is kept in the utmost privacy. In this case maybe Inter would be dealing with different figures, but perhaps Perisic would feel more inclined this private offer, as he would have more chances to win something. In sports it is important to live in harmony with the greatest players in the world and win a European title."