Lucas Perez has posted some veiled criticism of Arsene Wenger on Twitter.



Thanking the club as he left on a one-year loan to former club Deportivo La Coruna, the Spaniard refused to name Coach Wenger in his tweets.



The 28-year-old moved back to Depor towards the end of the transfer window, following a frustrating time in London in which he was barely allowed any playing time.

Though he thanked “an incredible club and city” as well as “the players and the staff”, his Coach was not mentioned.

Perez had scored 23 goals in 57 games at Deportivo before earning a 19 million move last summer.

Yet he never seems to have figured in Coach Arsene Wenger’s plans, and was reportedly available for

With frustration mounting at the Emirates over Wenger’s tactics, squad selection and lack of transfer activity, this kind of comment hasn’t gone unnoticed.

I want to thank all supporters, teammates and Arsenal's staff for all the affection shown since the first day... pic.twitter.com/V49JrsVgHX — Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) September 2, 2017

..the fact of achieving dreams together with them. I've met an incredible club and city. I wish you the best for this season. See you soon pic.twitter.com/onANbiV0tA — Lucas Pérez (@LP10oficial) September 2, 2017

€15 million earlier this summer after making only twoPremier League starts.