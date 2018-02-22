Ex-Atalanta striker claims Juventus and Inter target would be perfect for Lazio
04 May at 20:50During an interview with RMC Sport, former Atalanta striker Simone Tiribocchi spoke about the future of La Dea midfielder Bryan Cristante, who has been linked with a move to the likes of Juventus, Inter and Roma ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“He is a player with characteristics which would be well suited to Lazio. He likes to be involved and has a lot of quality. He has had an amazing season so far. He won a place in the starting XI within a short space of time. He would be an ideal signing for the Biancocelesti.”
Bryan Cristante has scored NINE goals from the midfield for Atalanta.— Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) April 29, 2018
Reports from Italy.— Dean (@ArsenalNexus) April 30, 2018
• Next Arsenal Manager "IS" Italian.
• He will have a budget of around £175m.
• Nainggolan, Cristante & Donnarumma are all on his shopping list.
(RMC Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
