Ex-Barca man sounds out Stoke City exit, Liga return
10 August at 14:05Marc Muniesa is being linked to a return to La Liga, according to the latest reports from Spain.
The 25-year-old is also liked by Southampton and Real Betis, and nearly moved in January, only for Coach Mark Hughes to struggle to find a replacement, making him turn down the transfer.
Muniesa is now being linked to a move to Girona.
The newly-promoted side’s president, Delfi Geli, told esport3 that "Muniesa is a possibility, but not the only one. He could arrive at Girona."
He has become a fan favourite at the Britannia Stadium, playing 67 Premier League and scoring three goals, but is particularly liked for his dancing and other antics.
The former Barcelona man struggled back in Catalonia, with injuries playing a major role in hampering his development.
The centre-back has been linked to a return to Spain for a while now, and hasn’t been a sterling success in the UK, never starting more than 19 Premier League games in his five years there.
@EdoDalmonte
