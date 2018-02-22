Ex Bayern striker: Lewandowski is the best striker out there
23 April at 20:50Roy Makaay is not surprised that Real Madrid are pursuing Robert Lewandowski.
The Pole is set to face the Galacticos in midweek Champions League action, with the irony being that he has long been forbidden fruit for Merengues president Florentino Perez.
Now with two members of the BBC (Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale) barely reaching double figures combined, it appears that Real are in the hunt for a striker. Among a series of names which include those of Harry Kane and Eden Hazard, former Bayern man Roy Makaay claims that Lewandowski is the best.
“I think the best striker is Lewandowski,” he said to AS. “He scores goals, he makes his team play well, he provides assists. He does this year in, year out. He was important for Borussia Dortmund and he is just as vital at Bayern.
“I’m not surprised by Real Madrid’s interest in him, if what is being published about it is true.”
