Colombian strikeris wanted at one of his former clubs next season. According to Don Balon , the 31-year-old frontman has been requested back in Spain at Atletico Madrid by coach Diego Simeone.

Falcao has returned to form with a bang this season after disastrous spells in the Premier League at Manchester United and Chelsea, helping his Monaco team to lift their first French league title in 17 years and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.



With Atleti set to lose French striker Antoine Griezmann in the summer for a potential world record fee of £89M, the Argentine tactician wants Falcao to return to the club where he spent two seasons from 2011-13.



The portal however, claims that the player himself has rejected the offer despite the promise to match his current salary in the principality. Only recently, Falcao stated how happy he was at his current employer but that will not prevent the side form the Spanish capital making another assault.