Ex Chelsea midfielder Ramires: "I want to play for Inter"

Jiangsu Suning FC midfielder Ramires is currently in Spain with the rest of the squad to prepare for the upcoming Chinese Super League season.



The former Chelsea midfielder was interviewed by Sky Sport Italia regarding the rumours that place the Brazilian in making a transfer to Inter. "I am here to start the preparation for the upcoming season, then we will see what happens. Inter spoke to my agent and he is positive. If a great club shows interest in me, it means I am doing well. I would be happy to go to Inter, but I am still a Jiangsu player and I have to concentrate on preparing with them.



"It does not only depend on me. There are several parties involved and the negotiations must satisfy both clubs, I hope we can reach an agreement and who knows, maybe, I will go to Inter. I have not talked to Luciano Spalletti, but he is a great manager" Ramires concluded.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)