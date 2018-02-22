Ex Chelsea, Milan, Man Utd star Ray Wilkins in critical condition after cardiac arrest

These are very delicate hours for Ray Wilkins, the former midfielder for Chelsea, Manchester United and Milan. He is fighting between life and death and suffering cardiac arrest and falling as a result.



Wilkins (61 years old) is currently at St George Hospital in London: his condition, according to sources inside the medical facility, is very critical and confirmation also came from his wife Jackie.



"He's very, very bad,"she told the Daily Mirror.



Immediate solidarity from the football world and former coworkers has arisen, including the likes the likes of Vialli, Ancelotti, and Drogba, and Lampard.



Lampard wrote on Instagram: All thoughts and strength with this man and his family tonight. An absolute gentleman.”



Dropba: Just found out about the news, be strong Ray Wilkins and family. We blue army are sending you our prayers on this religious day."



Here’s to the hope that the former English midfielder can recover in the coming hours and days.

